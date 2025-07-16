Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $731,000 Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.5% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.61 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $151.90 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a market cap of $357.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.25.

View Our Latest Report on PG

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.