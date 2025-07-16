Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,678 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in CVS Health by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in CVS Health by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $64.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.62. The company has a market capitalization of $80.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.06.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

