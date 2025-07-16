The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,186 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,793 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 4,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.35.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $118.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

