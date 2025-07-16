Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stock Holdings in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $636,767,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of 3M by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,468,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $576,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,619 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,110,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in 3M by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,153,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $794,410,000 after buying an additional 1,248,093 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,708,000 after acquiring an additional 837,226 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,045.54. This represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Trading Down 0.7%

3M stock opened at $156.73 on Wednesday. 3M Company has a 52-week low of $100.87 and a 52-week high of $159.47. The company has a market cap of $84.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 96.19%. Analysts predict that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.