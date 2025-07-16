Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,899 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.2% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. BluePointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 73.8% during the first quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% during the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 39,630 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $490,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total value of $1,009,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 101,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,099.75. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $22,858,894.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 293,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,458,002.70. The trade was a 29.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 569,248 shares of company stock worth $111,279,829. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ PANW opened at $192.25 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $208.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.19 billion, a PE ratio of 109.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.81.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

