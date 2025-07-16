MB Generational Wealth LLC Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

MB Generational Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFCF. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 11,119,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,922,000 after buying an additional 636,569 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,793,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,000 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 2,774,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,521,000 after purchasing an additional 112,736 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,686,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,999,000 after acquiring an additional 52,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,195,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,313 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFCF opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.56 and a 1 year high of $43.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average of $41.70.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

