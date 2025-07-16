Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC Acquires 974 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $83,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $50.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.57.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.