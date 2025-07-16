Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Shares Sold by Wealthgarden F.S. LLC

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,859.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $112.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.66. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.