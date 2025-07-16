PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Increased by LMG Wealth Partners LLC

LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.6% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Citigroup reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $134.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.33. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $180.91. The company has a market cap of $184.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.68%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

