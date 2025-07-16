Theory Financial LLC Acquires 12,288 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Theory Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 1.1% of Theory Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. SKY Mountain Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $1,095,000. BIP Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $1,136,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 88,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $68.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.63. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $69.56.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.