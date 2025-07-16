iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Stevens Capital Partners

Stevens Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.7% of Stevens Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $89,345,000. Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,272,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,144,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,260,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,087,000 after purchasing an additional 551,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 670.9% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 435,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,293,000 after purchasing an additional 379,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $137.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $99.85 and a 52 week high of $140.19.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.