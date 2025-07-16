Signaturefd LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 97,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $133.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.06. The stock has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $135.97.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

