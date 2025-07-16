Whittier Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 210.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,966,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,839 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $139.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.14. The company has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $142.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.48%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

