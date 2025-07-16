Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 2,979 Shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 119,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 18,707 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,096.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 86,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 79,052 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $122,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,301.25. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $176,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 74,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,402.50. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,231 shares of company stock worth $679,813 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Down 5.6%

NYSE NEM opened at $57.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.28. Newmont Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $61.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Cfra Research raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.90 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Argus set a $63.00 target price on Newmont in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.49.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

