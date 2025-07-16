First Command Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 4,392 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6,654.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in General Mills by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average is $57.26.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GIS

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.