Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 1,369 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 491,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,316,000 after acquiring an additional 39,818 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 98,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

Truist Financial Trading Down 2.9%

TFC stock opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.02. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.36%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

