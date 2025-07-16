Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Holdings in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,633,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,339,555,000 after purchasing an additional 726,507 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CSX by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,383,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,743 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CSX by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,103,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $810,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $780,194,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,124,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,696,000 after purchasing an additional 707,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Baird R W upgraded CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.82.

CSX stock opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.88. CSX Corporation has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $37.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average of $31.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. CSX had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 26.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.14%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

