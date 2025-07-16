Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $279.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

