Mechanics Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.85.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $2,370,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,738.45. This represents a 35.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $95.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52 week low of $60.93 and a 52 week high of $96.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.62%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

