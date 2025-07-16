Mechanics Financial Corp Sells 7,794 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mechanics Financial Corp lowered its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,136 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 7,794 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,368.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 88,929 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 166,438 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 24,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,286.66. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $52.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Freeport-McMoRan

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

