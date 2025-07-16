Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lessened its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,335 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 31.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 14,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 43.8% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $107.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.90. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 40.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANET. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.07.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $705,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 123,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,915,273.12. This trade represents a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,748.32. The trade was a 86.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,123,370 shares of company stock valued at $113,157,408 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

