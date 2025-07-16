Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Purchases New Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 370.8% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $275,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 165,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,190,168.70. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $330,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 120,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,238,908.56. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,623,445 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $109.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.91. The company has a market cap of $135.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.33 and a 52 week high of $119.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 66.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.38.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

