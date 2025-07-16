Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $5,799,551.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,347,824.96. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total transaction of $477,956.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,420.70. This trade represents a 19.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,970 shares of company stock worth $47,755,193 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $103.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $107.53. The stock has a market cap of $153.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

