iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,787 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $18,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of QUAL opened at $182.74 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.29.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

