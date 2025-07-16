AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s previous close.

T has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Shares of T opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38. AT&T has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $194.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 122,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 38,826 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in AT&T by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 154,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 88,042 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 45,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

