Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 18th

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th.

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Up 0.4%

GLQ opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61. Clough Global Equity Fund has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $7.24.

Get Clough Global Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Free Report) by 74.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 125,252 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.