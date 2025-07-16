Summit X LLC Purchases 44,911 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Summit X LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 240.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,911 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,778,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194,721 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,590 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,288,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,962 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,027,000. Finally, Intellus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,727,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.4%

IAU stock opened at $62.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average of $58.24. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

