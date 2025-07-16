Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,158 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $9,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $395,300,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 202.9% during the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,181,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,128 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,194,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,839 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,193,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,374,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,575 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average is $45.28. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $47.30.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.