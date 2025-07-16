Parcion Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $470.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $469.64 and its 200 day moving average is $464.61. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $418.88 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $532.69.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

