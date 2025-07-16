Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.86 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 39.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $150,448,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of VTI opened at $306.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $503.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $309.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.17.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

