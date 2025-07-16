Parcion Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,555 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $428,552.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,670.92. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 445,366 shares of company stock valued at $84,784,653. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.37.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $234.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.39. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $241.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

