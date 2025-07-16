Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 6,137 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.22 per share, with a total value of $158,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,009 shares in the company, valued at $317,863.98. The trade was a 99.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total transaction of $210,829.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 554,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,190,710.25. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,080 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $192.14 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26. The company has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.02%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

