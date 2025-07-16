Parcion Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,827 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,539,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 46,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after buying an additional 14,418 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $463,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 10,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.0% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 177,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total transaction of $15,892,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 647,381,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,311,656,684.20. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 907,470 shares of company stock valued at $209,055,386. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $226.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.74 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The company has a market cap of $256.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.73.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.61.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

