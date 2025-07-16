Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $45.75 Million Stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $45,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $150.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.54.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.65.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

