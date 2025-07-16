Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $35.23 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $35,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,227,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $836,357,000 after buying an additional 147,904 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 149,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,017,000 after buying an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $9,226,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 303,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,765,000 after buying an additional 201,356 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Ramon Parises Odems sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $2,720,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 240 shares in the company, valued at $21,767.20. This trade represents a 99.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $275,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,216. This represents a 39.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,285 shares of company stock worth $3,022,386. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock opened at $91.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.44 and a fifty-two week high of $97.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.63 and a 200-day moving average of $89.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 167.25% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $96.67 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.67 to $106.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $93.33 to $96.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $102.33 to $105.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

