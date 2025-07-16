FWG Holdings LLC Has $936,000 Stock Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

FWG Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the quarter. FWG Holdings LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 90.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 2.9%

NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $91.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.32 and its 200-day moving average is $76.59. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $96.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.47.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

