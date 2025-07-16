Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,893 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $140.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.69. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.74 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.52.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $404,766.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,916.16. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

