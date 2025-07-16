Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,321 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises 2.3% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.53% of Dollar General worth $101,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,421,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,354,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,491,000 after buying an additional 1,797,776 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 398.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,756,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,200,000 after buying an additional 1,404,200 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,229,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,191,000 after buying an additional 839,698 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,380,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,310,000 after buying an additional 821,608 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Cfra Research raised Dollar General to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Dollar General from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar General from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dollar General from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.04.

In related news, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. This trade represents a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,619. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DG stock opened at $113.22 on Wednesday. Dollar General Corporation has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $128.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 45.04%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

