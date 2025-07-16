Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by FWG Holdings LLC

FWG Holdings LLC lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. FWG Holdings LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,621.4% during the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $175.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.88. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $183.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,200. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.53.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

