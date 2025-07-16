iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Holdings Increased by Postrock Partners LLC

Postrock Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Postrock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 623.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,657,000 after purchasing an additional 111,105 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 347.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 54,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 42,472 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IWS opened at $132.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $140.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

