DDD Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBIT. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3,605.8% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,611,000 after acquiring an additional 12,336,673 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth $436,895,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth $378,140,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

IBIT opened at $66.16 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $69.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average is $55.12.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

