Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 114 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, CJS Securities cut their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.47.

Prologis Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $108.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $132.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.59%. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.00%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

