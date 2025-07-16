DDD Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

DDD Partners LLC cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.50.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $503.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

