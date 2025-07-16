DecisionPoint Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,209.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 228,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 211,168 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 67,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,567,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,605,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $24.23. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.