Signaturefd LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 629.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 0.8%

PLD stock opened at $108.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $100.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $132.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.37 and a 200-day moving average of $109.60.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 101.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PLD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.47.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

