SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 119 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down previously from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marriott International from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.90.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR opened at $274.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.40. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 100.64% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,805.68. This trade represents a 30.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total value of $3,166,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 124,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,741,281.30. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,710 in the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

