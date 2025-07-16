James Investment Research Inc. Has $1.17 Million Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 328.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,346,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000,335 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,525.8% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 7,045,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979,136 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 559.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,382,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,866 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 126.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,089,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 417.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,059,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,908,000 after acquiring an additional 854,645 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6%

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $98.52 on Wednesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.74 and a 12-month high of $111.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.71.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

