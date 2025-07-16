James Investment Research Inc. Trims Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 614.6% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.13.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $152.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.69. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $139.70 and a one year high of $200.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 27.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

