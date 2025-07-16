James Investment Research Inc. Has $5.15 Million Holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 102,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 27,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 322.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Argus raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.80.

Linde Stock Down 1.8%

LIN opened at $460.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.41. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $487.49. The stock has a market cap of $216.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,639 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,928.56. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. This represents a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.