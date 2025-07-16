iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stake Raised by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 18,113 shares in the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $924,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 236,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $927,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $64.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average is $61.95.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

